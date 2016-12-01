Improving Your Workplace With 5S Principles

5S is a phrase that refers to workplace organization and standardization. It is how we have our areas organized, free of clutter, efficient, safe, and pleasant to work in. It is considered a cornerstone for companies pursuing Lean Enterprise. It lays the groundwork and develops the discipline necessary to support the successful implementation of other Lean concepts throughout an organization.

“Behind all workplace successes’ and failures are the 5S’s.” – Hiroyuki Hirano

This can easily interpreted as successful companies are ones that consistently practice a high level of 5S and ones that don’t have issues and struggle. Here is a deeper look into 5S and how to implement it into your work space.

