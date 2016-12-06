Boeing Declares Victory in WTO Ruling Against Washington State Subsidies
December 6, 2016
SEATTLE—Boeing is looking on the bright side after the World Trade Organization ruled that the aircraft manufacturer illegally benefitted from subsidies from Washington state. Boeing said the decision was a victory in that the WTO rejected all but one of the claims from the European Union saying the incentives were anti-competitive and unfair to rival Airbus. MORE
