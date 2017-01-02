Deere to Settle Whistleblower Lawsuit, Pay $275,000 in Back Wages, Damages
January 2, 2017
MOLINE, IL—Deere & Co. will pay a former employee $275,000 under the terms of a settlement agreement that resolves a lawsuit filed in 2015 under the anti-retaliation provision of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The suit alleged the worker was fired from Deere’s assembly plant here in June 2012 after reporting unsafe working conditions and then filing a complaint with OSHA after the manufacturer failed to correct one of the unsafe conditions. MORE
