Philips: Future-proof assembly concept for high-end shavers
In response to markets that constantly demand new and more products, many manufacturers are turning from hard automation and off-shoring to flexible automation.
The high-tech shavers made by Philips Electronics are in great demand and considered premium products all over the world. Unlike most razors produced, these are assembled in Drachten, Netherlands – the result of a major re-shoring effort leveraging flexible manufacturing. There, industrial robots from Adept Technology are embedded into a ground-breaking pick and place assembly concept that meets Philips’ manufacturing requirements of quality, profitability, and flexibility.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.