Philips: Future-proof assembly concept for high-end shavers

In response to markets that constantly demand new and more products, many manufacturers are turning from hard automation and off-shoring to flexible automation.

The high-tech shavers made by Philips Electronics are in great demand and considered premium products all over the world. Unlike most razors produced, these are assembled in Drachten, Netherlands – the result of a major re-shoring effort leveraging flexible manufacturing. There, industrial robots from Adept Technology are embedded into a ground-breaking pick and place assembly concept that meets Philips’ manufacturing requirements of quality, profitability, and flexibility.

Download the White Paper (PDF)

Omron Adept Technologies

4550 Norris Canyon Road, suite 105

San Ramon, CA 94583