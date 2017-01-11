Fiat Chrysler Will Spend $1 Billion to Build Jeep Wagoneer, Wrangler Pickup
DETROIT—Fiat Chrysler has pledged to spend $1 billion to overhaul its assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio to build the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Wrangler pickup. The move will add 2,000 jobs to the automaker’s U.S. workforce and will enable the company to move Ram heavy-duty pickup truck production from Mexico to the U.S. MORE
