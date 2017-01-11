Robotics Assembly

Bosch Group Debuts Collaborative Robot at Consumer Electronics Show

January 11, 2017
KEYWORDS collaborative robots
LAS VEGAS—The Bosch Group demonstrated a new industrial robot with a smart “skin” that could allow people to work more closely with machines. Exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show here earlier this week, Bosch’s Automatic Production Assistant can sense when a person enters a “danger zone” and stop moving before an accident occurs. MORE

