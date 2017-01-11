Bosch Group Debuts Collaborative Robot at Consumer Electronics Show
January 11, 2017
No Comments
LAS VEGAS—The Bosch Group demonstrated a new industrial robot with a smart “skin” that could allow people to work more closely with machines. Exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show here earlier this week, Bosch’s Automatic Production Assistant can sense when a person enters a “danger zone” and stop moving before an accident occurs. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.