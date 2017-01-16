Aerospace AssemblyAutomotive AssemblyRobotics AssemblyElectronics Assembly

Clemson, Carnegie Mellon to Develop Next-Gen Manufacturing Robots

ABB welding robot 900
January 16, 2017
CLEMSON, SC—Researchers at Clemson University and Carnegie Mellon University are collaborating to develop next-generation robots for advanced manufacturing across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and textile industries. Clemson will also help train the workers who will operate the robots, as part of a $253 million plan to fill roughly 510,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2025. MORE

