Clemson, Carnegie Mellon to Develop Next-Gen Manufacturing Robots
January 16, 2017
No Comments
CLEMSON, SC—Researchers at Clemson University and Carnegie Mellon University are collaborating to develop next-generation robots for advanced manufacturing across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and textile industries. Clemson will also help train the workers who will operate the robots, as part of a $253 million plan to fill roughly 510,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2025. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.