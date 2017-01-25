Apple Seeks High-Tech Manufacturing Center in AZ

Assembly Breaking News Electronics Assembly

MESA, AZ--Apple Inc. is seeking permission to conduct high-tech manufacturing and to build data-center server gear in a facility here, according to a notice published last week by the US federal government. A notification published in the Federal Register on Jan. 16 said Apple was looking for approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to produce "finished products" in a special zone that exempts it from customs duty payments. Read More

