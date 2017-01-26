Assembly Breaking News

Study: Manufacturing Job Losses More About Productivity Gains Than Outsourcing

January 26, 2017
MUNCIE, IN--President Donald Trump focused a large part of his campaign on the fragile state of American manufacturing, vowing to bring those lost jobs back stateside. However, a new Ball State University study suggests that outsourcing accounts for only a small fraction of the 5 million manufacturing job cuts in the past 16 years. Read More

