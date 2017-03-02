The Evolution and Future of Gripping for Human Robot Collaboration

Human robot collaboration (HRC) requires intelligent and safe gripping. The following article illustrates what is important for HRC-capable actuators, which minimum standards must be fulfilled and what is already possible in the field of HRC gripping today.

Graduated safety concepts

The machining areas of humans and robots are growing closer to each other, for instance when operators step into the automated system to remove defective components, load part storage conveyors, or to eliminate malfunctions. Safety gripping systems in combination with the right controller and safety module enable SLS, SOS and STO functionalities. This, in combination with safety mats, door switches, light curtains or 3D cameras with area monitoring, makes it possible to define graded protection zones without completely interrupting the production process. Emergency shutdown operations are only necessary when human/machine distance gets too close. Instead, the grippers go into either a safely limited speed or a safe operating stop, depending on which protection zone is activated. In safe operating stop, the grippers are continuously supplied with power, so that gripped parts are held safely even without mechanical gripping force. As soon as the safety zone is released, they directly switch back to regular operating mode without any delay or having to restart the system.

Where full automation of production or assembly lines is only economically possible in certain conditions, or if humans are necessary to the process, sub-processes will be separated and divided up between man and robot more distinctly in the future. In such situations, autonomous cobots (meaning robots that are used in the worker's immediate environment) can handle tasks that are ergonomically awkward or particularly monotonous. Through assisting with intelligent lifting or positioning for instance, the cobots reduce the physical exertion on humans and ensure high process efficiency. Compared with full automation, the space requirements for man and robot are being reduced, and with hand-in-hand work the process can be more flexible. According to the specialists at SCHUNK, the number of robot-assisted systems, particularly in assembly applications, will therefore rapidly increase in the future.

Facilitate interaction and communication

The closer humans and robots work together, the higher the safety requirements become. Whilst in the lowest stage, i.e. in completely separate machining areas, a risk assessment in accordance with DIN EN ISO 12100 is sufficient, along with a certification of the machine safety in accordance with DIN EN ISO 13849 for functional safety. With direct human robot collaboration, the principles of protection outlined in DIN EN ISO 10218-1/-2 and DIN EN ISO/TS 15066 must additionally be taken into consideration.

The right grippers should satisfy the three most critical requirements of safe human-robot collaboration in the future: They never lose grip of an object, they always detect contact with humans and they will never cause injury when gripping. Some grippers, with the aid of various sensors, can adjust the gripping process in real time. Various sensors can also be used to record, evaluate and communicate situational, ambient and operational conditions. In the future, grippers will be able to transmit all relevant data about processes and surroundings to the control and production systems. The focus will be on the intelligent flow of materials, process optimization and continuous documentation.

The Co-act Gripper JL1 is an example of the direction that development is heading in. This is an intelligent HRC gripper, which directly interacts and communicates with humans. Five features are characteristic of advanced grippers, like the JL1, include:

A safe drive, which facilities a wide gripping force range and simultaneously ensures functional safety. It is therefore continuously ensured that gripped parts are held reliably if a process is interrupted.

Environmental sensors which record the environment of the gripper.

A software that evaluates and processes the signals from the sensors.

A limitation of the gripping force, which is deployed immediately after unintentional contact with a human.

A smooth external contour without sharp, angular or cutting edges.

Sensoric aura for environmental monitoring

Here’s what is important in a gripper for HRC applications: A soft covering, flowing form, protection from loss of workpiece and communication interface over an LED panel integrated into the gripper. With the help of specifically designed gripping techniques and force-measuring jaws in its fingers, a good gripper can adjust its behavior in real time depending on whether it is gripping a workpiece or a human hand. Mechanically, a good gripper facilitates both a parallel and also an angular grip, meaning it is able to reliably handle a wide variety of objects. Advanced grippers can be adjusted to suit the respective application, which means plant planners and users will have a complex interplay between various sensors and safety mechanisms at their disposal. Force-measuring jaws and visual monitoring by using cameras will be incorporated as well as surfaces made of tactile and capacitive sensors or current-based force control. Similar to humans, advanced grippers also use several senses at the same size in order to evaluate a situation. These grippers use a special software that bundles the various information from the individual sensor sources and derives the correct information from them. Furthermore, via OPC UA interface, the gripper is able to communicate with both robots and the higher-level system control. In doing so, it creates the prerequisite to develop processes envisioned by Industry 4.0. At the same time, these grippers acts as a direct means of communication between the plant controller and the operator: using LEDs and a corresponding color coding system, it provides information as to whether the system is ready for operation or if the correct workpiece is gripped. Depending on the application, the components can be identified using defined machining areas, RFID or visual codes. An integrated touchscreen also enables direct communication with the gripper as well as teaching or switching to various operating modes.