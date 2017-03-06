General Motors Agrees to Sell Opel to Rival PSA Group

DETROIT——General Motors' chief executive Mary Barra announced Monday that the company has agreed to sell its European manufacturing arm Opel to rival PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citron. The announcement prompted claims that GM has shied away from the region due to proposals by the new Trump administration to impose punitive tariffs on importers into the U.S. However, GM will continue to distribute its iconic Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe and will be on the lookout for "future collaborations" in the region. Read More