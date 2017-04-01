Ergonomics Pays - A Guide to Lowering Costs in the Workplace

Summary

This guide outlines how workbench ergonomics can have a positive impact on a company’s development, using the latest US Labor Department research data. It is important to recognize that ergonomics takes a holistic view of the work environment and aims to keep employees healthy, motivated, and efficient, so that they can help their company maximize its profitability.

How This Guide Can Help

Companies invest in new workbench systems for a variety of reasons. They may need to set up a new production environment or convert a made-to-order system into a mass-production line. Whatever the reason, the company has to find a workbench system that suits its needs and satisfies the relevant technical and economic requirements — and also offers as much room for further development as possible. This guide will show that investing in an ergonomic workbench system is beneficial for both workers and for business.

Ergonomics and Cost-efficiency

Prevention is better than cure

Although preventive health management in businesses is an ideal tool for driving down high healthcare costs, many companies have so far neglected this important area. Businesses are sometimes slow to recognize that preventive activities can actually pay dividends within a short timeframe. Both small businesses and big multinationals often lack the essential know-how for putting preventive health management into action — and that includes ergonomics in the workplace. The economic figures speak for themselves. The populations of many nations are getting proportionately older. As a result, there is a growing interest in helping the working population to stay active and productive. Steps have to be taken now to ensure the economy has enough healthy and productive working adults in the future.

There are numerous factors that influence health in the workplace. There is already-existing data to show that there are financial benefits for companies that improve the ergonomic conditions of their working environments.

Preventive measures that pay off

Rolf Fricker, vice president and health expert at Booz & Company, states: “Our study shows that even by conservative estimates there is a direct benefit that far exceeds average returns. Preventive health management helps companies to lower their costs and increase their productivity.” As part of a regulatory cost-benefit analysis, a team of economists and ergonomists from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries evaluated data on existing ergonomic programs in the workplace. They found that the observed average reduction in number of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder (WMSD) injuries was 50%, while the average reduction in WMSD costs was 64%. Individual control measures such as lift-assist devices, workstation redesign, and tool redesign showed an average cost-benefit ratio of $29 for every dollar spent. A best-practice/cost-benefit comparison of preventive activities in businesses shows a minimum economic benefit of 1:5 for each dollar that is spent.

The Aging Demographics of the US Workforce

Working into old age

Interestingly, the proportion of the American population between ages 18 through 44 declined from 39.9% in 2000 to 36.5% in 2010, while the group between ages 45 through 65 increased from 22% to 26.4%. The aging population increases even faster in countries like China and Brazil. The proportion of global population age 65+ is expected to increase from about 7.5% today to 17% in 2050. One striking development in the market for employees over 60 years old in the US is that many of the people working longer — beyond the age of 65 — are highly qualified and often well-educated. The era of early retirement in the US is over: living longer and maintaining health enables both men and women to continue working beyond the customary retirement age of 65.

Technological changes now make work easier for the older generation, and people now retire in stages; it is a process, not an event. Employees want to continue working part-time or in a different field, making workplaces more multigenerational. As a result, workplaces will need to accommodate a wider range of ages with more flexible schedules.

Health Issues and Costs

Health-related costs resulting from absenteeism and presenteeism pain is a common and disabling condition in the US workforce. Most of the pain-related lost productive time occurs while employees are at work and is in the form of reduced performance. In a large survey conducted in 2012, men reported 5.6 hours/week of pain-related lost productive time in the previous two weeks and women lost 4.5 hours/week. Age did not play a major role. Total lost productive time in the US workforce was estimated at 3,839 hours with equivalent cost of $61.2 billion dollars. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2012, the median time away from work due to non-fatal injury was 8 days. Workers 65 and older had the lowest incidence rate in 2012, but required the longest time away from work to recover, at a median of 14 days.

While the health-related costs resulting from absenteeism are obtained from insurance and labor statistics, the costs of going to work while ill (presenteeism) are less known. A 2012 study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health showed that workers without access to paid sick leave are more likely overall to suffer nonfatal injuries. Another study concluded that of all the health-related costs faced by employers, one-fifth to three-fifths of those expenses could be attributed to on-the-job productivity losses. The costs of absenteeism due to medical treatment, as well as short- and long-term disability, account for about 40% of the total costs; the rest is attributed to presenteeism. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that less-expensive claims have proportionally higher indirect costs: for claims $0–$2,999 the indirect costs are 4.5 x claim cost, and for $10,000+ the indirect costs are 1.1 x claim cost. Low back pain is the most common WMSD. In a large survey of over 28,000 people, a quarter of the people who reported lost productive time blamed it on low back pain. Absenteeism caused a loss of 1.3 hrs./week, which translates to a cost to business of $6 billion/year. Presenteeism caused a larger loss: 5.2 hours/week and an annual cost of $13.8 billion. This data reinforces the need for workplace accommodations that address the ergonomic causes of musculoskeletal disorders.

Workbenches and Chairs

Ergonomic workbenches

Workbench components need to be designed for a variety of purposes. One purpose is looking after the well-being of employees, as benches fitted with easily-adjustable features are preferable wherever possible. After a brief training, including how to adjust chairs, employees can make all the necessary adjustments independently so they may do their work with the healthiest posture and, more importantly, modify that posture at any time. When it comes to requirements such as dimensions, load-carrying capacity, and components, it is the work process carried out at the workstation that is the main deciding factor. The workstation should have enough legroom under the tabletop, and the top should be made from a material that prevents glare from reflected light and minimizes unpleasant temperatures upon contact.

The ergonomic chair

The quality of an employee’s chair has a major impact on comfort and well-being. The chair should fit users of various sizes and enable them to sit in a variety of postures. Ideally, the seat should be height adjustable, be able to dip forward, and slightly rotate. To ensure users can always adopt a comfortable posture, the back rest should be height adjustable and have a tilt mechanism that includes tension control. The chair should also have castors with brakes and, in the case of stools, casters that lock in position when under load. This minimizes the risk of accidents without compromising mobility. A high-quality chair should be adjustable intuitively while sitting down. In industrial settings, such a chair should have upholstery that is easy to clean, resistant to lubricants and cleaning agents, and very durable.

Manual Material Handling and Tool Access

When it comes to handling materials at a workbench, the ideal place to position components is in a zone within arm’s reach, without employees having to turn their bodies. They should ideally be able to adjust any elements located within this zone to their needs via pivot arms with two or three joints. This high-degree of flexibility keeps reaching distances to a minimum and reduces the musculoskeletal strain on the employees while increasing productivity. Items used less frequently can be located in the extended zone, which also stretches away from the bench. This zone can incorporate mobile picking trolleys, which — if they are height adjustable — can enable operators to alternate between sitting and standing. The core activity in the process — often the activity that generates added value — should take place in the two-handed zone. This is where the employee’s visual acuity is at its best. Information that is posted at the workbench should be arranged by importance, so the most important notices are closer to the operator. It is important to remember that they can also direct their gaze upward. A user should be able to view information that is regularly needed without having to turn their head and upper body. When it comes to accessing tools, every tool should have an allotted space and be easy to grip. This results in efficient reaching motions that cut the amount of time employees spend looking for tools and changing their grips.

Implications for Workbench Design

Go with the flow

If the management team at a company decides, for example, that it makes good business sense to shift from made-to-order production to a mass-production line, the way the work gets done often requires major changes too. First, the workbench system would need to have all the necessary components and, second, the system would need to be reconfigurable. It is important that the workbench accessories used during made-to-order production can be redeployed. Moreover, the reconfigured bench solution should meet the same high ergonomic standards.

Logistics within the facility

Besides conventional interlinking devices such as roller conveyors, a workbench system may also incorporate adjustable transport trolleys. However, in order for these trolleys to be efficient, they must be built on a modular basis so that users can reconfigure them in a few easy steps, thereby ensuring the trolleys always have the optimal design, necessary fittings, and ideal size for the relevant purpose. These requirements also guarantee ergonomic considerations are applied at all times throughout the handling process. Modular caster rails and the integration of workstations and transfer gates are crucial in cutting-edge workbench interlinking. The workbench system should also be compatible with ESD-safe accessories, so that products sensitive to electrostatic discharges can be safely handled. The ability to connect any component quickly and easily means that users can make spontaneous modifications to almost any working environment.

Workbench Systems as Building Kits

Demands of lean production

Many companies have employees moving between different workbenches or alternating between different processes at one bench. These companies are typically faced with a long setup time and changing personalized configurations. Modular workbench systems have thus been developed to meet three key goals: keeping setup times as short as possible; ensuring reaching distances and reaction times stay short, even after a workbench has been changed; and delivering safe working practices. By using an entirely compatible, modular building kit system, companies can make all sorts of modifications, adjustments, extensions, and improvements quickly, easily, and in harmony with the lean philosophy, thereby saving costs and relieving the strain on their workforce. Every workstation built using a modular workbench system can be adjusted to the process that is being conducted at it and the personnel conducting the process. As a result, they satisfy every aspect of the lean production’s high demands. When the products and personnel at a workstation are constantly changing, systems can be adapted quickly, safely, and with little effort. The key feature of ergonomic workbench systems is their high degree of versatility, and that in turn is a crucial element to the company striving to achieve a high standard of overall flexibility.

Design and Research

Ergonomics is design

Statistics show that chairs which have a greater aesthetic appeal to employees are perceived as more comfortable. However, it is important to note that this effect decreases over time: physical comfort becomes more important the longer a person has to stay seated. In short, a product’s design has a clear influence on an employee’s perception of comfort, which can be extended to the workbench as a whole. Employees are also more likely to keep an appropriately designed work environment in good order. A workbench that is clearly laid out and can strike the perfect balance between form and function makes it much easier to understand workflows and maintain an orderly workspace. Attractive design also supports an employer’s quality claim when faced by employees, visitors, and customers. It encourages a sense of commitment inside a business that boosts the company’s external image.