Output at US Manufacturers Rises for Sixth Consecutive Month
March 22, 2017
No Comments
WASHINGTON—Output at U.S. manufacturers rose in February for a sixth consecutive month, underscoring a sustained rebound in the industry. The 0.5 percent gain at factories, which make up 75 percent of overall industrial output, matched the prior month’s advance, marking the best back-to-back performance in three years, according to the Federal Reserve. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.