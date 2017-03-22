Output at US Manufacturers Rises for Sixth Consecutive Month

Toyota manufacturing
March 22, 2017
KEYWORDS manufacturing growth / manufacturing output
Reprints
No Comments
WASHINGTON—Output at U.S. manufacturers rose in February for a sixth consecutive month, underscoring a sustained rebound in the industry. The 0.5 percent gain at factories, which make up 75 percent of overall industrial output, matched the prior month’s advance, marking the best back-to-back performance in three years, according to the Federal Reserve. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.