Ford to Invest $1.2 Billion in Michigan Assembly Plants

April 3, 2017
DEARBORN, MI—Ford Motor Co. will invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities to prepare for production of the all-new Ford Ranger and Bronco, and to support the company’s expansion into mobility. The company will invest $850 million to retool its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne; $150 million in its Romeo Engine Plant; and $200 million to build a data center at the company’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant. MORE

