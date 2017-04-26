How To Build Stronger Structures In Less Time, Convey Difficult to Handle Containers and Increase Usable Factory Floorspace

Creform offers a variety of unique products for simplifying, designing and building material handling structures and vehicles. Designing and building stronger workstations, carts and flow racks can be done in less time using the Creform 42mm pipe and joint system. By employing Placon® Roller Conveyors into pipe & joint structures, efficiencies are improved for handling difficult to convey containers or unpackaged parts and components. Creform’s wide variety of AGVs can help make better use of valuable floor space by incorporating JIT component delivery to assembly lines.

CREFORM 42MM PIPE & JOINT SYSTEM

Creform 42mm pipe is 2-1/2 times stronger than 28mm plastic coated pipe and joints allowing you to build stronger structures using less material which reduces both design and assembly time. Over 50 joints, accessories and 42mm/28mm transition joints provide unlimited design options.

CREFORM PLACON PLASTIC ROLLER CONVEYORS

Creform Placon gravity roller conveyors provide stability and smooth material handling flow, meeting the challenges of conveying totes or boxes with soft bottoms, open cell designs or unpackaged parts. Precision 3” wide rollers spin freely on polished stainless steel axles and require lower flow lane angles than conventional skatewheel conveyors. Available in standard, ESD and stainless covered roller versions.

CREFORM AGV SYSTEMS

Creform AGV systems can help eliminate the need for manned tuggers or line-side parts and component storage, freeing up valuable floor space. Creform AGVs can be built using pipe and joints and/or welded steel structures using a wide selection of either bolt-on drives or undercarriage style tuggers. A variety of controls including plant-wide traffic control can manage most material handling challenges.

The information shown here is intended to provide an overview of options for creating Creform AGV units and systems, heavy-duty structures using 42mm pipe and joint components and Placon roller conveyors. Visit the Creform website for information about myriad opportunities available for building other material handling structures and vehicles or contact one of our sales engineers at 800.839.3863.