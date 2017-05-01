GM May Return to Venezuela Following Government Seizure of Assembly Plant
May 1, 2017
No Comments
VALENCIA, Venezuela—General Motors could be making an effort to return to Venezuela after announcing it was shuttering operations following a court-ordered seizure of its assembly plant here. The factory was confiscated last week, along with GM’s bank accounts and other assets, as anti-government protesters clashed with security forces and pro-government groups—a surprise decision that drew the U.S. into the country’s increasing political turmoil. MORE
