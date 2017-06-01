Lean production – a guide to eliminating waste and increasing productivity

The origins of lean production

Continuous improvement, increased efficiency and innovation are what keep the wheels of industry turning. Success means satisfying customer demands while using your own resources as economically as possible. Costs need to be kept as low as possible, and the best way of doing this is to use new processes and technologies that organize processes logically.

In 1913, Henry Ford kicked the second phase of the industrial revolution into high gear by introducing the concept of process consistency. The conveyor belt became a symbol of the industrial age. Conveyor-belt assembly lines, standardized mass-market products and specialized machinery were seen as the best ways to drive down costs and make products affordable for more and more people.

However, some ten years after conveyor belts had revolutionized production forever, the first problems began to appear. Customers were increasingly demanding cars that were different, but Henry Ford stubbornly insisted that, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black”.1

Manufacturing product variations combined with ever shorter production cycles posed major challenges for the system of centrally planned mass production. When everything runs as planned, goods can be produced with maximum efficiency, but each change initially causes costs to increase.

In the 1950s, Taiichi Ohno and Shigeo Shingo developed a different approach at Toyota. They moved process planning from the top of the hierarchy to the place where the work was actually being done. To reduce capital lockup, they integrated suppliers closely into in-house production planning, which operated on the pull principle. In other words, the flow of materials was not determined by the speed of the production line, but rather by sales volumes. Production adapted to demand and was optimized so that it could adjust to change. Ohno and Shingo also rolled out a continuous improvement system to ensure production methods could be refined on an ongoing basis instead of in stages.

The “Toyota Production System” (TPS) is the nucleus of lean production. It enables companies to respond faster to changes and therefore be more agile on the market. Some 30 years later, principles such as continuous improvement and consistent quality management have become the standard of cutting-edge production worldwide.

Numerous companies and universities today are still refining these methods and the next generation of lean production is being gained from practical experience. And, since continuous development is a key element of lean production, this is exactly how it should be.

Rapid response – the role of the lean production building kit system

One of the recipes for success in lean production is maintaining a consistent focus on the value-added chain and processes. This ensures maximum transparency. All processes are regularly reviewed to identify opportunities for improvement, which, in the ideal scenario, helps keep changeover times short whenever processes need to be modified. This flexibility is important when it comes to responding quickly to changes.

Companies that can rapidly integrate new products, improved versions or additional variations into the production process have an edge on the competition. Lean production building kit systems give companies the option of building the frames or trolleys they need on-site, without having to first work through a tedious planning process that drains manpower. The continuous improvement process is based on the belief that the teams who know the products and processes should be able to develop solutions independently and put them into action directly in the CIP workshop.

The first generation of lean production building kit systems satisfied the basic requirements. They were predominantly based on plastic-coated steel tubes that were simply cut to size and connected together with fasteners to build the desired equipment.

As the principles of lean production started to take hold, though, the requirements on lean production building kit systems started to increase. As the systems were put to greater use, three key problems often came to light:

(1) Poor durability: The combination of plastic and steel results in creep behavior, which means fasteners have to be retightened on a frequent basis. Continuous maintenance work is required when equipment is being used over long periods.

(2) Complex assembly: Fasteners usually form intersection points for 2 to 5 tubes. All the individual parts need to be held in position and screwed tightly in place at the same time, which often requires two people.

(3) Difficult modifications: Because specialized fasteners are used at intersection points, structures cannot be reconfigured, for example by subsequently repositioning a tube or disconnecting it from an intersection point, without having to undertake complex rebuilding work. With the mistakes of the past now learned, the second generation of lean production building kit systems has come onto the market, ready to meet increased demand. These systems are usually based on aluminum, do not feature a plastic coating and enable long-lasting, stable connections. One-man assembly is also possible, as are subsequent modifications. All this helps companies develop the improved speed and flexibility that lean production demands.

In practice, state-of-the-art lean production building kit systems save a great deal of time and help meet the need to actively support continuous improvement. They therefore offer the ideal tools for eradicating all types of waste in production. Alongside an unrestrained focus on the customer that is achieved through maximizing quality and ensuring rapid adjustment to market requirements, the fight against waste is central to lean production.

Lean production – the seven principles of wastes

Seven different types of waste have been identified in production and these are often referred to collectively as muda, a Japanese term that describes an activity that is pointless or lacks purpose or sense. Although the battle against waste can often be difficult to identify, it is more tangible than the somewhat more abstract concept of efficiency. It is an activity that nonetheless aims to boost the cost-efficiency of production systems. All the same, the relationship between a company’s outlay and return doesn’t offer any really clear indications of where waste can be eliminated.

The seven wastes:

The movement of materials Stock levels Movement Waiting times Processing Overproduction Modifications and errors

Two new additions

Recent research has discovered two new additions to the seven classic muda identified by Toyota – poor ergonomics and untapped employee talent.

Avoiding unnecessary movement of materials

Second-generation lean production building kit systems offer a single system for intralogistics and frames that ensure a smooth transition between work stages and transport stages. Using aluminum tubes with stable aluminum fasteners results in strong holding forces that are not impacted by dynamic loads and therefore have a positive impact on durability. Furthermore, stable constructions can be built with less material, while state-of-the-art fastening technology can withstand several thousand load changes without screws having to be retightened.

Transport trolleys made from welded steel frames are usually very heavy. A cutting-edge lean production building kit system can be used to build stable yet lightweight aluminum frames, meaning that internal logistics teams can save energy.

Minimizing stock levels and warehousing

The Kanban principle comes from the Japanese word “signboard” or “billboard,” and describes a simple method for ordering materials based on actual consumption. One of the typical applications of lean production building kit systems is the construction of Kanban carriages or trolleys that enable operators to quickly resupply workstations.

Experience has shown that the “one fastener for all” principle helps to keep warehousing requirements low. Instead of having to stock a whole range of specialized fasteners for various scenarios, companies can complete all their engineering tasks using just one standard product for 90-degree connections. Only a few of these fasteners need to be held in the CIP workshop. Suppliers with excellent global inventory help customers reduce these costs, with some being able to deliver in just 24 to 48 hours.

Preventing superfluous movement

“Only the last turn of a bolt tightens it, the rest is just movement.” This quote from Shigeo Shingo, one of the driving forces behind the Toyota Production System, neatly sums up this type of waste. If a company wishes to cut out waste, it has to focus on the movement in the production sequence that actually generates added value.

Second-generation lean production building kit systems make the construction of factory equipment as straightforward as possible, even ensuring that assembly work can be completed by a single person.

Reducing waiting times

To reduce waiting times, companies need to obtain the right mix of standardized processes, clear lines of communication and flexibility based on independent organization. Employees often know what tools and equipment they need and can help develop solutions themselves using a lean production building kit system.

Preassembled fasteners speed up work as they simply need to be put in place and tightened. Because fasteners create a stable, rigid connection, cantilever arms can be added in a matter of seconds so that tools and similar elements can be suspended in the handling area. Eliminating a whole range of different profile fasteners makes on-site warehousing and reordering much easier.

Eliminating complex processing

Heavy lifting, difficult-to-reach materials and unnecessary work steps – these are just some of the ways that time and money is wasted in production processes.

Second-generation lean production building kit systems are based on a small number of basic elements that can be adapted and extended as necessary using highly specialized elements. For example, a frame or transport trolley can be modified for specific requirements with relative ease and does not have to be built larger or stronger than necessary in the first place.

Preventing overproduction

Manufacturing things before they are needed ties up capital and drives up warehousing costs. It also wastes time and money on transport and management.

Being able to restrict, increase or convert production systems is one of the main aims of lean production and this is usually easier to achieve with small, flexible units than with monolithic systems, which are only efficient when producing high unit numbers all the time.

By ensuring users can easily convert workstations and reconfigure them as required, a lean production building kit system supports this essential flexibility at the production site. An adaptable system that grows with a company’s needs is open to change and extension – the key to success lies in being able to reuse systems without limiting their functionality.

The right way to handle modifications and errors

In classic production systems, modifications and errors need to be avoided at all costs, since every error impacts quality and profitability. By contrast, lean production boasts a culture that strives for perfection by hoping to learn from mistakes; something companies can do only when they actively engage in the process.

The second generation of lean production building kit systems is compatible with continuous modification at all stages in the production process. These systems are based on a small number of basic elements that can be repeatedly reconfigured or added at any point. Furthermore, additional struts can be incorporated at virtually any angle to strengthen a structure.

Summary

State-of-the-art lean production building kits have been optimized for continuous improvement in the workplace and use system solutions to create tools and factory equipment without requiring major planning input or material usage. The second generation combines maximum stability with minimum planning and assembly work, thereby ensuring users can build and improve frames on-site with no need for complex drawings. As a result, these systems embody the principles of lean production, which strive for flexibility, economical use of resources and maximum quality.

Lean production building kit systems make it possible for staff to build transport trolleys, shelving units, racks, conveyor lines and other factory equipment on-site, as their needs dictate. These building kit systems are also ideally suited to needs-based material picking and provisioning.

1Henry Ford, “My Life and Work”, 1923, from Chapter IV “The secret of manufacturing and serving.”