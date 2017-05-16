Reshoring Exceeded Offshoring in 2016

May 16, 2017
KEYWORDS manufacturing jobs / reshoring
Kildeer, IL—For the first time in decades, more manufacturing jobs are returning to the United States than are going offshore, according to the Reshoring Initiative. New U.S. manufacturing jobs attributed to reshoring and foreign direct investment totaled 77,000 in 2016. That’s a 10 percent increase over 2015 and it exceeded the rate of offshoring by about 27,000 jobs. MORE

