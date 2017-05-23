Aerospace Assembly

Kawasaki Begins Assembling Airplane Parts in Nebraska

latest headlines
May 23, 2017
KEYWORDS aerospace suppliers / Nebraska manufacturing
Reprints
No Comments
LINCOLN, NE—Kawasaki has been assembling parts for Boeing for more than 60 years, but earlier this month, it started making them in the U.S. for the first time. On May 1, Kawasaki began manufacturing cargo doors for Boeing’s new 777X jet at its assembly plant here, which already makes train cars, personal watercraft, ATVs and utility vehicles. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.