Kawasaki Begins Assembling Airplane Parts in Nebraska
May 23, 2017
LINCOLN, NE—Kawasaki has been assembling parts for Boeing for more than 60 years, but earlier this month, it started making them in the U.S. for the first time. On May 1, Kawasaki began manufacturing cargo doors for Boeing’s new 777X jet at its assembly plant here, which already makes train cars, personal watercraft, ATVs and utility vehicles. MORE
