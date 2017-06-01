Roller Pinion System: Overcoming the Limitations of Traditional Linear Motion Technologies
June 1, 2017
Machinery engineers have many options for moving tools or parts in a straight line. These include belts, ballscrews, linear motors, conventional rack-and-pinion systems, and the latest technology—roller pinion systems.
Nexen’s Roller Pinion System is a new, patented linear drive concept that combines the best attributes of existing technologies while eliminating most of their shortcomings.
