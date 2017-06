Robots are increasingly being made to mirror humans. The best example of this is the dual-armed robot—such as ABB’s YuMi and Rethink Robotics’ Baxter—designed specifically to work closely with people on the assembly line.

Another example is the compliantly engineered ECCERobot, which mimics the inner structures and mechanisms of a human being. The robot was developed by the Robot Studio based in Divonne-Les-Bains, France.