Dispensing Fluids for Portable Electronics

Going with the flow of the marketplace not only makes sense for a manufacturer, it can also make the company lots of money. An equally beneficial strategy—implemented on an application-by-application basis—is to know the flow of each material being dispensed and equip accordingly. Electronics contract manufacturers are well aware of the benefits of both practices.

“Contract manufacturers like Jabil and Foxconn have been and remain the main source of portable electronics assembly worldwide,” notes Dennis Dell’Accio, global product manager for equipment at Dymax Corp. “In their plants, hand dispensing is still common, although the use of automation and robots to dispense materials continues to increase as labor costs rise.”