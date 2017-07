A cell phone manufacturer had a problem: Although it was staffed by four assemblers, the screwdriving station had become a bottleneck.

Eight small screws (M1.6, 5 millimeters long) had to be installed in the rear housing of a cell phone. Using a low-torque transducerized DC electric tool with vacuum tooling, an assembler would pick up a fastener from a standard, off-the-shelf screw presenter and install it in the housing.