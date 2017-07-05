Aerospace AssemblyIndustriesWire Processing Assembly

Commercial Protocols and Aerospace Cabling

Industry-standard cables may not possess the desired mechanical or environmental performance needed for aerospace applications.

July 5, 2017
Robert Moore
KEYWORDS cable assembly / Wire Harness
Reprints
No Comments

Commercial protocols in aerospace applications present designers with the challenge of balancing the standard against the special needs of the application.

In the physical layer, the cables used for Gigabit and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, USB, IEEE 1394 and others are a prime example of this balancing act. The standards for these protocols detail electrical and structural requirements for the cables. One goal of standards is to characterize cables with enough specificity that they can be confidently plugged into any application.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories