Wire Twisting Technology

When I was a lad, the family car only had an AM radio, which was just fine with my father. All he wanted was to listen to the ballgame. FM radio? Tape player? Man, those were luxuries!

My how times have changed. Today’s cars are equipped with satellite radio and navigation, DVD players, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, back-up cameras, on-board diagnostics, lane-departure warning systems, collision avoidance systems and hands-free parallel parking systems. And, coming soon…autonomous driving. What in the world?