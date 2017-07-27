Manufacturer to Implant RFID Microchips in Employees
July 27, 2017
No Comments
RIVER FALLS, WI—A manufacturer of vending machine technology claims it will be the first company in the U.S. to implant microchips in most of its employees. The company, Three Square Market, plans to implant tiny RFID chips in the hands of workers who volunteer for the procedure. The chip will replace identification cards used to open doors and operate office equipment. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.