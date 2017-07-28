Jabil Is Bullish on 3D Metal Printing

July 28, 2017
Austin Weber
KEYWORDS additive manufacturing / contract manufacturing / Jabil
Jabil Inc., the world’s third largest contract manufacturer, is investing heavily in additive manufacturing. The technology enables the $18 billion company to speed time to market and cost-effectively produce a wide variety of low-volume products. ASSEMBLY recently asked John Dulchinos, vice president of digital manufacturing at Jabil, to explain the pros and cons of printing with metal.

ASSEMBLY: What is the biggest difference between printing parts with metal vs. plastic?

