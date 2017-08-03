Lean Manufacturing Helps LED Lighting Company Compete

Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting is one of the hottest segments in the electrical equipment industry today. And, as more consumers seek energy-efficient alternatives to traditional incandescent and fluorescent products, global shipments of LED fixtures, luminaires and modules are expected to grow more than 12 percent annually over the next five years.

Despite the increasingly competitive LED market, a small commercial light fixture manufacturer located near Chicago has carved out a profitable niche. By leveraging lean production principles, Jarvis Lighting is building products in the United States while many of its competitors import. The company’s motto is “Bright Done Right.”