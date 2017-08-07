Collaboration accelerates production of L.L. Bean tote bags

Is a manufacturer that respects tradition obligated to only practice traditional methods of assembly? For outdoor clothing and equipment retailer L.L. Bean, the answer is a resounding no.

Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company has grown from a one-man operation to a global organization with annual sales of $1.6 billion. It operates 42 retail stores in the United States and 72 more throughout Asia. Manufacturing facilities are located in Brunswick and Lewiston, ME, and they employ more than 400 people.

A wide range of products are manufactured in Brunswick, including more than half a million Boat and Tote Bags annually. First introduced in 1944 as the Ice Carrier, the bag is still made of durable canvas. Elements such as the color trim have been added since the 1960s to enhance its look and expand its appeal.

Last fall, managers of the Brunswick plant began looking into automation as a way to increase bag production, improve product quality and lessen the physical demands on workers who cut and sew material all day. The managers met jointly with representatives of Lanco Integrated and the University of Maine’s Advance Manufacturing Center (AMC) about developing a state-of-the art machine that could handle both large and small tote bags.

Within a short time, L.L. Bean gave the go-ahead for the machine to be built. After Lanco designed and manufactured all of the machine’s parts, AMC staff and students modified parts as necessary, assembled them and tested the machine at the center’s 30,000-square-foot campus lab. The machine was then sent to Lanco’s facility for final testing before the integrator installed it at the Brunswick plant.

John Belding, director of the AMC, says Lanco finished its work earlier this year, part fabrication and assembly were completed in February and March, and the automated machine began operation in June. According to Belding, some parts were modified on the fly, while others had to be significantly altered. The staff and students relied on advanced laser scanning, fixturing and alignment equipment to make all the changes.

Mitch Sanborn, manufacturing manager at Lanco, says the standalone machine stitches a bag in 4 to 5 seconds, resulting in the production of several hundred bags per hour. Equally important, it is flexible enough to allow electronic adjustments depending on bag size.

Belding points out that many AMC students wanted to participate on this project not only to gain work experience with Lanco’s assembly systems, but also because of their familiarity with L.L. Bean. Ryan Lindsay, a mechanical engineering technology major, was one of 10 engineering students who worked on the project.

Lanco’s interaction with AMC started about a decade ago when the company reached out to the center for potential hires. Sanborn says the company employs several University of Maine alumni full time and has offered positions this year to two graduating students. During the summer and semester breaks, Lanco also employs two to four full-time interns from the university.

“[By] working on these projects and [learning] how their systems are built, the students are ready to go on day one at Lanco,” concludes Belding. “They have seen all the systems and know exactly what to do when they’re putting those machines together.”

For more information on designing and manufacturing automated systems for assembly, call 207-773-2060 or visit www.lanco.net.