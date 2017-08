Lean manufacturing and today's intelligent, flexible automation can work well together—and Bosch Rexroth has the experience and resources to show you how to effectively use conveyors and automation to make lean manufacturing a productive reality in your operations.

In this kit, we provide case studies, detailed guidebooks, links to lean manufacturing podcasts and online software tools—resources specially created and selected to connect you with Rexroth's deep insights into the "elements" that make lean production and automation technology so critical to today's successful manufacturing businesses:

Lean manufacturing is "pull" production, driven by customer or marketplace demand

Lean optimizes flow: material flow, people flow and information flow

Conveyors, robotics and machine automation can enhance lean systems when applied to high-volume, highly predictable production

Included in this kit is a new lean technical paper: "Lean production and automation: How to find the right mix". It explores how lean principles can be applied to identify and eliminate seven common types of waste in manufacturing to maximize the efficiency of your processes, systems, equipment and workers. It also provides a detailed decision matrix to help determine the right level of automation for any production process.

Where do conveyors and automation fit? You’ll also find the “Efficient Material Transport in Lean Production” guidebook. It compares the advantages of a manual system, a “pick and place” solution and an automated transport solution, based on batch size and variety of models, production cycle time, part weight and size, and Takt time. When you're ready to make your move and implement lean manufacturing, we're set to help.

