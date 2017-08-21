Boeing Production Practice Pioneered in Carolina Going Companywide
August 21, 2017
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC—A practice designed to boost production at Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner factories in North Charleston, SC, and Everett, WA, has been so successful that it’s spreading to the aerospace giant’s other divisions. Called “champion times,” the practice measures the amount of time it takes Boeing workers to complete tasks at each stage of a Dreamliner’s assembly. The lowest total after all of the hours worked have been tallied is considered a champion time. MORE
