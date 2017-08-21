Aerospace Assembly

Boeing Production Practice Pioneered in Carolina Going Companywide

boeing mfg 900
August 21, 2017
KEYWORDS Boeing manufacturing
Reprints
No Comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC—A practice designed to boost production at Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner factories in North Charleston, SC, and Everett, WA, has been so successful that it’s spreading to the aerospace giant’s other divisions. Called “champion times,” the practice measures the amount of time it takes Boeing workers to complete tasks at each stage of a Dreamliner’s assembly. The lowest total after all of the hours worked have been tallied is considered a champion time. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.