Americans Won’t Pay Premium for ‘Made in the USA’
August 28, 2017
HARRISBURG, PA—Americans say they love U.S.-made goods. They are less enthusiastic, however, about paying a premium for them. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found 70 percent of Americans think it is “very important” or “somewhat important” to buy U.S.-made products. Despite that sentiment, 37 percent said they would refuse to pay more for U.S.-made goods vs. imports. Twenty six percent said they would only pay up to 5 percent more to buy American, and 21 percent capped the premium at 10 percent. MORE
