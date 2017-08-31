Former UAW Official Pleads Guilty in Corruption Case
August 31, 2017
DETROIT—A former UAW associate director has pleaded guilty to misusing money from Fiat Chrysler that was intended to train blue-collar workers. Virdell King pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act. Under a plea agreement, she faces up to 16 months in prison and restitution payments of up to $15,000. MORE
