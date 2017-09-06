Apex rethinks the DC electric nutrunner

Sometimes, when a product has been around for many years, the best way to gain market share in a crowded field is to completely rethink the design.

This is exactly what Cleco Production Tools opted to do some five years ago when it came time to revamp its line of corded, DC electric nutrunners. Now, the results of that redesign effort are finally ready. In July, Cleco launched NeoTek, a new line of corded electric assembly tools designed to be more reliable, accurate and ergonomic than previous models. The tool, the controller, and even the cable connecting the two have been rethought.