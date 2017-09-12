Assembly Breaking News Automotive Assembly

Nissan Seeks Dramatic Improvements on its Assembly Lines

Breaking and Industry News
September 12, 2017
KEYWORDS corporate culture / kakushin / Nissan Motor Co.
Reprints
No Comments

YOKOHAMA, Japan--Nissan Motor Co. is attempting to foster a corporate culture that produces manufacturing innovations in leaps and bounds instead of steady incremental improvement. Corporate Vice President Atsuhiko Hayakawa says the new approach is called kakushin, which means to deliver change that's a multiple of a previous improvement. MORE
 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.