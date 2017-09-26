Assembly Breaking News Lean Manufacturing Assembly

Pixel Automation Develops Nonsequential Manufacturing System

Breaking and Industry News
September 26, 2017
KEYWORDS modular manufacturing / PixCell system / Pixel Automation
Reprints
No Comments

SINGAPORE--Pixel Automation has developed PixCell, a modular system that enables nonsequential placement of processing cells so manufacturers can easily increase capacity or introduce additional steps or processes. The system is customizable so firms can produce different products using the same manufacturing line at the same time. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.