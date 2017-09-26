Pixel Automation Develops Nonsequential Manufacturing System
September 26, 2017
No Comments
SINGAPORE--Pixel Automation has developed PixCell, a modular system that enables nonsequential placement of processing cells so manufacturers can easily increase capacity or introduce additional steps or processes. The system is customizable so firms can produce different products using the same manufacturing line at the same time. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.