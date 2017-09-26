Assembly Breaking News Automotive Assembly

Auto Supplier Adding 113 Jobs at Western Kentucky Plant

September 26, 2017
OWENSBORO, KY--Automotive frame manufacturer Metalsa Structural Products is adding 113 jobs here with a $36.5 million expansion to produce a new line of stamped and welded components. The spending will include investment in robotic welding cells, assembly line robots, infrastructure and building expansions to accommodate the new production line and additional warehouse space. MORE

