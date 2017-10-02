Origami Tower Robot Keeps Things Light on the Assembly Line
October 2, 2017
VANCOUVER, Canda--At this year's IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots, Kiju Lee, a mechanical and aerospace engineering researcher lab at Case Western Reserve University, presented a study on the Twister oragami tower robot she created. Lee initially made the robot with paper, but has now made one using 3D printing. Possible robot applications include fragile-object manipulation and direct human-robot interaction. MORE
