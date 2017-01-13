Automated Dispensing, Curing Technology Saves Money, Boosts Quality

Whether it’s a benchtop time-pressure dispenser or a Cartesian robot, there are many technologies for getting an adhesive, sealant or lubricant from a bulk supply and onto a part. By automating the dispensing process, assemblers can minimize waste, ensure quality and increase productivity.

More than 30 suppliers of equipment for dispensing and curing adhesives displayed their latest technologies at the 2016 ASSEMBLY Show. Here is a small sample of what you could find on the show floor.

Four-Axis Robot Automates Dispensing

The R Series benchtop four-axis robot was designed specifically for automated fluid dispensing. TeachMotion programming software provides a simplified user interface for fast setup and ease of use via a teach pendant. Engineers can program complex dispensing patterns, such as dots, lines, circles, arcs, compound arcs and patterns on different planes, in minutes.

The robot has a positional repeatability of ±8 microns, built-in tip recalibration, and true three-dimensional motion control to ensure accurate deposit placements.

The robot can be integrated into any manufacturing operation, including in-line transfer systems and rotary indexing tables.

LED-Based UV Spot-Curing System

The OmniCure LX500 LED-based UV spot-curing system is ideal for medical device assembly applications, such as catheters, cannulas, endoscopes and syringes, as well as for electronics assembly applications, such as circuit card modules, smartphones, tablets, micro-speakers and lenses.

Equipped with a 2.4-inch full-color LCD, this easy-to-program curing system can be programmed and controlled using a programmable logic controller or a PC. Featuring a multipurpose SD card, the device allows for multiple controller programming without the use of an Ethernet connection. It also has the ability to record application data and error faults in real time.

Available in two- or four-head controller configurations, the device offers maximum flexibility to correspond with the particular application requirements. The device’s Intelli-Lamp LEDs ensure optical stability by automatically and continuously monitoring operating temperature and operating time. This ensures a consistent and repeatable curing process.

Using a 3-millimeter focusing lens at a 10-millimeter working distance, the device delivers a peak irradiance of 14 watts per square centimeter at a wavelength of 365 nanometers or 16 watts per square centimeter at a wavelength of 385 nanometers. Other wavelengths, including 400 nanometers, are also available.

Digital Dispenser

The DC100 digital dispenser is designed for a wide variety of dispensing applications: from microdot deposits and lines, to large potting and filling. Alarms can be set to notify the user when material life has ended or fluctuations in dispensing pressure have occurred. The dispenser allows for up to 10 programs to be saved and five different dispensing modes to be used. An I/O connection lets floor managers easily integrate the unit into pre - existing manufacturing lines. Other features include adjustable air output and vacuum, air input tolerance for consistent pressure and auto purge to prevent premature curing of material.

Compact Dispensing Cell

The DC-CNC800 is a compact cell for automatic mixing and dispensing of adhesives. It features an integrated material preparation unit and can be fitted with piston or gear pumps as required. The cell can be equipped with either a CNC Siemens Sinumerik control system and Beckhoff control unit. Integrated process control continuously monitors pressure, fill level and speed.

The cell can optionally be equipped with a high-pressure rinse agent recycling system, high-pressure water rinsing, and various automation equipment for the specific application. Additional features include standardized operating concepts for a shuttle table, rotary indexing dial or conveyor feed.

The cell is fitted with large tanks, enabling small containers to be fully filled in a single step. The large tanks improve material processing, thus ensuring more material-friendly homogenization and faster degassing. In addition, the cell can be fitted with the MS-C mixing system for dispensing rates of 0.1 grams per second and above. It’s also possible to integrate vacuum barrel presses for gap-filling materials. Accessibility has been optimized for maintenance work on the piston and gear pumps as well as controls.

High-Speed Tape Dispenser

Recently upgraded, the TDA150-FM electric tape dispenser has a feed speed of 13.2 fps, making it suitable for high-production, repetitive taping applications. The dispenser is a heavy-duty machine that features metal gears and advancement rollers, and offers five modes of operation with an accuracy of ±0.04 inch (dependent on tape type). It can be programmed to automatically dispense 0.25- to 5.9-inch-wide tape a specified length (1.6 to 394 inches) and cut it. A safety guard system prevents activation of the cutter when foreign objects (fingers, tools, etc.) are present. Common users include appliance, automotive and heavy-industrial manufacturers.

Dispense Valve With Disposable Fluid Path

The TS5624DMP diaphragm valve has a disposable material path, enabling difficult fluids and premixed, two-part epoxies to be dispensed without the need for frequent cleaning. The entire wetted area can simply be replaced in a matter of seconds, while the valve stays on the production line.

The wetted parts are manufactured from black polyethylene to prevent moisture and UV light from coming into contact with the dispense fluids. As a result, UV-cured adhesives and moisture-sensitive fluids, such as cyanoacrylates, can be dispensed reliably and accurately.

The valve dispenses low- to medium-viscosity fluids over a wide range of shot and bead sizes, down to a fraction of a microliter. An internal spring return makes the valves fully adaptable for use with Techcon controllers. A short opening stroke provides a fast and positive shut-off. The seal-less valve design offers excellent moisture resistance, and the incorporated diaphragm creates a barrier between the wetted parts and the air cylinder.

The valve comes standard with a mounting bracket kit, valve air hose, Luer lock fluid line, sample packet of disposable material path inserts, and a dispensing tip selection pack. Booth 345

Customizable Dispensing Cell

Custom-built from standardized modules, the CNCell automatically meters, mixes and dispenses two-part adhesives. Engineers may choose from modules of different sizes, various axis systems, and methods for feeding and handling parts. The cell’s UVIS neo controller, built with Beckhoff hardware, makes programming intuitive. An integrated programming interface lets engineers generate CNC dispensing programs directly at the cell on a 15-inch touch-screen display.

The cell can operate as a standalone machine, or it can be integrated into a multistation automated assembly line.

Precise Automated Dispensing

The fully automated UniXact features a multi - functional platform that enables the machine to perform precise high-volume dispensing, as well as real-time process monitoring. Its motion control software is easy to program (at the machine or offline) for precise valve movement along the X-Y-Z axes. The machine handles various one- and two-component materials, including those that are highly viscous and abrasive. Possible applications range from dispensing thermal interface materials (with a consistency of grease to heavy paste), to bonding, potting and gasketing parts used in automotive electronics, medical devices and other products.

Conveyorized Curing

The UV LED Mini Conveyor is available in single- or dual-LED module versions. With a single module, the peak intensity is 11.5 watts per square centimeter at a wavelength of 395 nanometers. Other wavelengths are available. LED output can be varied from 10 to 100 percent.

Curing energy is instantly on; there is no warm-up time.

Belt speed is adjustable from 5 to 160 fpm. The device is constructed of 304 stainless steel. It has a color touch-screen display.

The device consumes less power than curing conveyors equipped with arc lamps. It is environmentally friendly; the lamps and relays do not contain mercury.

Meter, Mix and Dispense

The Ladomix G-SF metering and mixing system is driven by a gear pump. This compact machine is used to handle solvent-free and self-leveling two-part laminating adhesives with a mixing ratio between 1-to-1 and 10-to-1.

Material vessels with a volume of 60 liters are used to supply the material. Depending on the material’s viscosity, refilling can be done by suction lances or refilling pumps to avoid production delays while filling the reservoirs. Analog sensors are used to control the material level within the vessels.

High-precision gear pumps are used to meter the adhesive. They are mounted inside the vessels below the material level. Each gear pump is protected against over-pressure.

The machine is controlled by a metering computer through a touch-screen terminal.

The material is mixed in a disposable static mixer. If the mixed material cures in the static mixer, it can be replaced easily and inexpensively, eliminating the need to flush the system.

Because the gear pumps are positioned below the material level, no pump seals are required, thereby reducing maintenance. There are also no pump seals between the material and atmosphere. Because there is no pressurization of material vessels, no air drying is required and the risk of material crystallization decreases. In addition the material is conditioned optimally.

Dispense Cyanoacrylate by Hand

Weighing less than 10 ounces, the Loctite CA Volumetric Hand Pump ensures precise and repeated dispensing of cyanoacrylates. Requiring no pneumatics, battery or electric power, the new hand pump offers six preset shot sizes and an adjustable range of 0.009 to 0.002 gram of adhesive. This volumetric dispenser ensures that the adhesive is never over- or under-dispensed, minimizing waste and improving quality. A sealed connection to the bottle stops air and moisture from entering the system, preventing the instant adhesive from solidifying and increasing its working life.

The pump dispenses from either 20-gram or 1-ounce bottles of cyanoacrylates. The pump’s easy-pull trigger and lightweight, ergonomic design minimize hand fatigue experienced during priming and dispensing. The unit measures 7.5 by 7.75 by 2.5 inches and weighs just 282 grams.

Machine Seals Ammunition

The Autosealer 5300 ammunition sealing system can seal up to 330 parts per minute. Equipped with the Sureshot 3500 jetting dispense valve, the machine provides consistent and precise fluid control without touching the parts. The system accurately dispenses precise micro-shots of sealants onto each cartridge, primer interface and bullet interface.

It includes a color touch-screen interface featuring navigational menus, counters, prompts, statistics and other information. Also available are dedicated feed systems, such as bowl feeders, for full automation. Optional vision inspection verifies application of sealant and offers customized pass-fail parameters.

The machine can seal ammunition ranging from .38 to .50 caliber. Changeover can be accomplished in 5 to 15 minutes. The dispense system is easy to clean and can be flushed in less than 5 minutes. The machine measures 5 feet long, 5 feet wide and 6 feet tall.

Handheld UV-Curing System

The Superlite I 01 is a handheld, LED-based UV lamp for curing adhesives. The device enables operators to focus UV light precisely on the spot where the adhesive is to be cured. It is roughly the size of a soldering iron, but much easier and safer to use. One button is all it takes to operate the light source.

The device requires no maintenance. Vapor residue and adhesives are easily wiped off the light guide’s tip so nothing sticks if the tool happens to get too close to the adhesive.

Two wavelengths are available: 370 and 405 nanometers. Custom versions with other spectra are available on demand. The device provides up to 2 watts of output.

Low-Pressure Molding Machine

The Mold-Man 2050 Mix on Demand Molding machine enables manufacturers to overmold electron­ics and PCBs, or create stand-alone products. It handles one- or two-part silicones and urethanes that have a viscosity of up to 750,000 centipoise. Along with precise material flow, the machine produces injection pressure up to 2,000 psi and 2 tons of clamping force. Its servo-driven , positive positive- displacement delivery system ensures accurate shot-size metering. Heat is applied to the mold - set for curing, and products are ready to handle and test in seconds. The machine measures 2 by 3 feet, and comes with a disposable static mixing nozzle, an intuitive touch screen and a light curtain.

Meter-Mix System for Small Shots

The Angstrom servo-driven dispensing system provides positive-rod displacement metering for extremely small beads and dispense volumes. Positive-rod displacement ensures highly accurate, on-ratio dispensing and consistent volume control. Dispense volumes range from 0.13 to 1.26 cc at 1-to-1 ratio. Bead sizes have been tested as small as 0.3 millimeter in diameter at 10-to-1 ratio. The Angstrom CF meter is designed to accept side-by-side cartridges to supply Part A and B materials under pressure to the meter. The Angstrom PF meter is a pressure-fed model with the material supplied by pressure tanks and supply pumps.

Meter, Mix and Dispense

Based on the “endless piston principle,” these meter, mix and dispense systems can handle a wide variety of adhesives, sealants and solder paste. Materials with a viscosity of up to 7,000 pascals can be dispensed virtually free of pulsation and with a low shear force. A rotating displacement pump conveys the material from the suction end to the discharge end, thus building up a pressure difference. A constant volume is always conveyed proportional to the angle of rotation per revolution. The conveying direction can be reversed by changing the direction of rotation. The volume is therefore unambiguously defined via the angular degrees. The pump can dispense a constant volume based on either time or revolutions. Depending on the material, the pump can dispense volumes with an accuracy of ±1 percent. Even filled materials can be dispensed reliably and accurately. An adjustable suck-back feature prevents dripping.

Dispensing Guns for Two-Part Materials

A variety of guns are available for dispensing two-part materials, such as epoxies and methacrylates. Model DS99500 is a manual gun with a 50-milliliter capacity for handling ratios of 1-to-1, 2-to-1, and 10-to-1. Model DS99511 is a pneumatic gun with a 400-milliliter capacity for handling ratios of 1-to-1, 2-to-1, and 10-to-1. Static mixers in various lengths are also available.

