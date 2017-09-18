Four Sources of Inaccuracy in Sensor Measurements

Connecting a sensor, such as a thermocouple, to a data acquisition system to obtain accurate measurements involves some forethought. For example, electromagnetic signal interference (also known as signal noise) and other factors can combine to negatively affect measurement accuracy—or possibly even damage the equipment. Understanding these factors is crucial to obtaining meaningful measurements.

This article addresses the four most common causes of measurement accuracy issues. These issues regularly occur when a data acquisition system collects data in typical industrial process applications.