Farmers never take a day off. Nor do their tractors. Growers rely on their machines to plow, plant, till, spray, bale and harvest a wide variety of crops in all sorts of conditions.

Whether it’s a muddy soybean field in central Illinois, a frosty vineyard in France, a steamy sugar cane plantation in Brazil or a dusty wheat field in western Canada, tractors produced by AGCO Corp. are hard at work on farms, orchards and ranches around the world.