Wiring Autonomous Vehicles

The automotive industry is undergoing the biggest transformation in its 130-year history. Automakers and suppliers around the world are scrambling to develop autonomous vehicles. And, they’re under increasing pressure from outsiders ranging from Silicon Valley tech giants to startup entrepreneurs.

Caught in the midst of all the hoopla surrounding driverless technology is the good old wire harness. Cable, wire and next-generation electrical systems will play a key role in the success and safety of self-driving cars and trucks. And, the move to increasingly electrify vehicles will put new pressure on automotive engineers.