Crimping Small Terminals

Size definitely matters when it comes to processing wire. Small wire (26 AWG or higher), for example, presents different challenges than large wire. This is especially true regarding crimping.

“Cost and weight savings in wire harnesses are driving the reduction of wire size,” says Dave Kelly, standards and industry liaison at Daniels Manufacturing Corp. (DMC). “Many of the small wire terminations we deal with are coaxial cable or multi-conductor twisted and shielded wires. These applications require specialty tools for wire preparation and termination.”