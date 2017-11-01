Easy to Build, Easy to Use - EasyHandling

With EasyHandling, Rexroth makes the automation of handling systems significantly easier, faster and more economical. EasyHandling combines best-in-class linear motion modules with precisely matched drive and control technologies, standardized interfaces, and start-up assistant.

Rexroth’s EasyHandling is a complete platform for the easy design and construction of Cartesian motion robots. It combines open, user-friendly programming environments with precise and reliable linear componentry to create accessible, easy-to-use Cartesian motion robots. With a wide range of load and speed capabilities, the system is scalable from small laboratories to large warehousing or aircraft assemblies. When equipped with Rexroth drives and controls, it is programmable via Rexroth's Open Core Interface, for programming in platforms as simple as Excel all the way up to high level languages such as C++.

EasyHandling is designed to make system implementation faster than ever, from engineering and purchasing through to the operational phase. System effectiveness is further enhanced by Rexroth’s use of smart application tools: The drive controller software, for example, outputs maintenance-related messages to the user based on system operating hours and accumulated travel to aid in service scheduling at proper intervals. The result? Longer system life, better TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and reduced risk of downtime.

A noteworthy feature of the EasyHandling system is its openness, making it prepared to handle any future challenges. The flexibility of the mechanical and electrical components allows you to adapt quickly and efficiently to new production requirements.

Rexroth’s Open Core Interface is the industry’s first tool that provides access directly to the core PLC functionality of the IndraMotion platform. Built on an open standards approach that permits enhanced access to the control core, the award-winning Open Core Interface builds a critical bridge between manufacturing and IT-programming. It lets users program machine motion using numerous higher-level programming languages, subsequently enabling the integration of smart devices into automation systems. Key advantages include the wide range of supported engineering environments, the high degree of functionality and the openness for future engineering platforms. In addition, individual real-time control functions can be independently created. Together, these features offer motion system designers an unprecedented level of freedom in software engineering, as well as the fastest possible implementation of task-ready Cartesian motion robots and handling systems.

In conjunction with the Rexroth’s EasyHandling platform and Open Core Engineering (OCE), Rexroth provides a tool online to help motion control users take advantage of the capabilities of OCE in Cartesian robotic motion applications by using a simple Excel interface. Paired with Rexroth’s extensive OCI library, motion sequences can be downloaded directly to Rexroth drives and PLCs for controlling the robot without the need for Excel to be connected continuously. Additionally, the flexibility of OCE allows more people to use the platform since skill in specialized PLC programming language is not required.

Easy Motion Test Drive is a versatile, easy-to-customize, familiar programming environment that controls and monitors Cartesian robotic systems. Anyone who works with motion control and robotics applications will benefit from the tool, by utilizing its sample code as is or converting it into the user’s programming language with online converters. Easy Motion Test Drive is just one example of how OCE technology can increase the ease with which the Cartesian robots are programmed for industrial use. By allowing access to the control core, OCE lets programmers develop motion control programs with higher-level programming languages, unlocking all of the possibilities that those tools permit. It includes libraries for Java, C# (.NET), LabView and more, for easy programming and installation.

Not only is it flexible, Easy Motion Test Drive is also customizable. By either reviewing or rewriting the provided code, users can create their own motion control interface to configure Cartesian robots. The sample code can also be used as-is for training or simulation, tailored to specific needs, or based on company programs. The download uses a simple, but powerful, Excel interface that can program up to 64 axes. EasyHandling, along with the Easy Motion Test Drive download, makes it easy to create programs unique to a company’s needs and talents with the flexible, customizable interface.

