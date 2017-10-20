Automated AssemblyRobotics Assembly

Uncovering Hidden Capacity Using OEE

By monitoring OEE, assemblers can reduce process variability, changeover times, overtime expenditures and capital investments.

October 20, 2017
Corey Vodvarka
KEYWORDS factory automation / manufacturing software / Overall equipment effectiveness
Many companies routinely hit capacity constraints and immediately consider adding overtime for existing workers, hiring workers for a new shift, or buying a new line. Relatively few companies have made the more modest investment that is required to optimize the performance of their existing lines.

As the global marketplace changes, it has become increasingly clear that stakeholders put a large value on an organization’s ability to maximize productivity and utilization. With consumers demanding lower and lower prices, a reduction in operating costs and cost of goods sold has never been more needed to stay competitive.

