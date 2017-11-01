Comparing Structural-Component Systems

Lessons learned in childhood often last a lifetime. The same can be said of acquired skills, such as building things with Erector Sets, Legos and Lincoln Logs. Individuals who mastered and enjoyed these classic toys may very likely be the same people who use T-slot extrusion framing, pipe-and-joint and square-tube systems to build modular workstations, flow racks and other production structures for manufacturers.

“Modular systems’ main appeal is flexibility that extends over the life of a structure,” says Keith Soderlund, vice president of sales at Creform Corp. Creform has been offering modular steel pipe-and-point systems in the United States since the early 1980s, although its parent company, Yazaki Industrial Chemical Co., first developed the Creform system in Japan in the mid-1960s. “Being able to easily move things around, and make small changes while the structure remains in place can be invaluable.”