How to Determine a Torque Specification

Aslew of technology is available to ensure threaded fasteners are installed in the correct sequence and at the correct torque and angle.

For example, Ingersoll Rand’s QE Series of DC electric tools and IC Series of controllers measure torque with an accuracy of ±0.2 percent and angle to ±1 degree. Measurement resolution is ±0.025 percent of full-scale torque. Engineers can implement numerous tightening strategies, including torque control; torque control with angle monitoring; torque control with yield override; angle control; angle control with torque monitoring; angle control with yield override; yield control; prevailing torque; and drag torque. The tools come in pistol-grip, inline and angle-head versions, and the series covers a torque range of 0.3 to 400 newton-meters.