VarioFlow plus: Move products quietly and more efficiently

Are you ready to put the world’s most flexible and easiest-to-use modular plastic chain conveyor to work in your assembly systems? We’re set with VarioFlow plus. A rivet-less design makes assembly and start-up faster than ever, and optimized chain characteristics make VarioFlow plus exceptionally quiet and efficient. It ships fast, too, as part of Rexroth’s GoToTM Focused Delivery Program! Now is the time to move your assembly operations to all-new levels of performance.

With the VarioFlow plus modular plastic chain conveyor system, Rexroth offers users a series of standardized solutions for specific conveyor functions, simplifying fast implementation of customer-specific designs. The application spectrum now includes everything from simple machine interlinking to palletized applications in assembly applications, to special ESD solutions in the electronics industry, as well as secure transport in abrasive environments, and stainless steel designs for clean assembly, and food and packaging. In virtually every industry, a competitive advantage depends heavily on short time-to-market. Rexroth’s VarioFlow plus chain conveyor has the ability to achieve fast and easy implementation of diverse, complex transport tasks, and is ideally suited for faster product introduction.

The system is quiet, enables flexible, customized solutions and saves space. Its modular design makes it easy to reconfigure quickly in the face of rapidly changing market requirements. In addition, the MTpro planning software supports fast project planning and system layout, reducing planning and assembly time by up to 40%.. With the latest upgrades to this modular system, users can now benefit from VarioFlow plus in the area of sensitive electronics production. The ESD system ensures the safe avoidance of electrostatic build-up, offers a high chain tensile strength of up to 600 newtons and can also be used in applications requiring workpiece pallet systems. With its low-noise operation, the new chain conveyor system can reduce noise by up to 10% over similar systems and contribute greatly to improved working conditions. Rexroth achieves this level of smooth operation by optimizing the conveyor sliding characteristics and using slide rails with lateral mounting, ensuring less wear and fast, reliable assembly.

The system offers individual conveyor layouts and comes in six sizes. It has two material options: a basic aluminum version and a stainless steel version for applications with higher hygiene demands. For assembly applications, the VarioFlow plus offers a wide range of pallets (or pucks), with numerous components for workpiece pallet control, such as a diverter, stop gates, positioning units and more. Users can select wear pads with different materials to best suit their application, and the system is fully compatible with the ID 15 and ID 200 identification systems for data collection in I4.0 applications.

If needed, the new drive concept contains a center drive and a transmission kit, allowing a direct drive to be easily upgraded to a transmission drive. Rexroth offers a low-cost solution especially for accumulating buffer applications: with the 90 degree return unit, users can significantly reduce the need for return chain. New chain types also ensure safe transport of a wide variety of products: the flocked chain protects delicate component surfaces, the gray chain minimizes optical distractions, and roller cleats protect product surfaces in ascending and descending conveyor sections.

Based on comprehensive application know-how, Rexroth has developed drop-in solutions for specific conveyor functions, such as a mechanically controlled traffic barrier for conveyor section junctions. The Rexroth VarioFlow plus flexible chain conveyor system features components that can be used universally for all system widths, including the new track width of 120 mm, reducing the need for spare parts. Additionally, the stable chain permits tensile forces up to 1,250 Newtons. The chain surface is nearly closed, allowing even the smallest parts to be transported safely and reliably.

With the VarioFlow plus conveyor system, Rexroth provides a solution for a broad spectrum of assembly applications that is low-maintenance, reliable, flexible, and offers fast throughput times. Standard components permit adaptations to even the tightest of spaces. Technical challenges, such as safe transition points for extra small products, can be easily mastered with connecting assemblies.

Make your move to VarioFlow plus.