Leveraging Augmented Reality to Streamline Your Manufacturing Processes
December 1, 2017
No Comments
A new mobile solution aims to close the gap between the real and virtual worlds. Large, complex 3D CAD data can be used for mobile visualization and comparison to real-world conditions. This offers the potential for quality improvement, with earlier error detection in the manufacturing process.
FARO Technologies
250 Technology Park
Lake Mary, FL 32746
www.faro.com
(800) 736-0234
