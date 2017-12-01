Delivering Inline Metrology with Smart Sensor Technology

Quality control processes fall into two distinct environments: (1) metrology laboratories where first article parts are digitized offline typically using contact-based solutions, and (2) factories where parts are inspected in fast-moving inline processes using non-contact optical methods. Both environments have their own approaches to ensuring quality.

The metrology world relies on contact-based solutions such CMM machines, which use touch probe technology to digitize target parts. In this environment, regular calibration is required to ensure 3D points are accurately translated from a coordinate measuring machine to real-world coordinates.

Speed is key in the inline inspection environment. For example, conveyor belts and robot motion are all optimized to increase production output. Scan acquisition times are often measured in microseconds with measurement cycle times in milliseconds. This means that inline inspection requires non-contact scanning of the target.

The challenge for today’s factory is how to bring the metrology-grade accuracy and precision into the world of high-speed inline processes in order to achieve 100% quality control. This white paper explores the differences between lab-based metrology and industrial inline inspection solutions––and how 3D smart sensors effectively combine these approaches to deliver 100% quality control through inline metrology.

